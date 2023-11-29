Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Robert Morris 2-4, N. Kentucky 3-3

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Robert Morris has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Robert Morris Colonials and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though FDU scored an imposing 86 points on Sunday, Robert Morris still came out on top. The Colonials walked away with a 97-86 victory over the Knights.

Meanwhile, the Norse beat the Sharks 72-64 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for N. Kentucky.

The Colonials' victory bumped their record up to 2-4. As for the Norse, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-3.

Robert Morris is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

N. Kentucky is a solid 7-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Robert Morris.