Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: Jax. State 11-11, N. Mex. State 10-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the N. Mex. State Aggies and the Jax. State Gamecocks are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Pan American Center. The timing is sure in N. Mex. State's favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while the Gamecocks have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but N. Mex. State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with a 79-73 victory over the Flames. The win was just what N. Mex. State needed coming off of a 73-53 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Christian Cook, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Femi Odukale, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks couldn't handle the Miners on Thursday and fell 79-71.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mason Nicholson, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played. Ivan Reynolds was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with two steals.

The Aggies' win bumped their record up to 10-12. As for the Gamecocks, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-11 record this season.

Looking ahead to Saturday, N. Mex. State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-1 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

N. Mex. State is a slight 2-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

