Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: New Mexico 9-1, N. Mex. State 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Mex. State will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the New Mexico Lobos at 9:00 p.m. ET at Pan American Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Aggies beat the Eagles 76-71. The victory was just what N. Mex. State needed coming off of a 106-62 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, New Mexico had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.9 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Saturday. They took down the Broncos 93-76.

The Aggies' victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.5 points per game. As for the Lobos, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

N. Mex. State took a serious blow against New Mexico in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 106-62. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point N. Mex. State was down 55-32.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 14.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

N. Mex. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.