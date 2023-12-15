Who's Playing
New Mexico Lobos @ N. Mex. State Aggies
Current Records: New Mexico 9-1, N. Mex. State 5-6
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
What to Know
N. Mex. State will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the New Mexico Lobos at 9:00 p.m. ET at Pan American Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Tuesday, the Aggies beat the Eagles 76-71. The victory was just what N. Mex. State needed coming off of a 106-62 loss in their prior match.
Meanwhile, New Mexico had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.9 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Saturday. They took down the Broncos 93-76.
The Aggies' victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.5 points per game. As for the Lobos, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.
N. Mex. State took a serious blow against New Mexico in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 106-62. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point N. Mex. State was down 55-32.
Odds
New Mexico is a big 14.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 153.5 points.
Series History
N. Mex. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.
- Dec 02, 2023 - New Mexico 106 vs. N. Mex. State 62
- Dec 06, 2021 - N. Mex. State 78 vs. New Mexico 76
- Nov 30, 2021 - New Mexico 101 vs. N. Mex. State 94
- Dec 14, 2019 - New Mexico 69 vs. N. Mex. State 62
- Nov 21, 2019 - New Mexico 78 vs. N. Mex. State 77
- Dec 04, 2018 - N. Mex. State 100 vs. New Mexico 65
- Nov 17, 2018 - N. Mex. State 98 vs. New Mexico 94
- Dec 09, 2017 - N. Mex. State 65 vs. New Mexico 62
- Nov 17, 2017 - N. Mex. State 75 vs. New Mexico 56
- Dec 10, 2016 - N. Mex. State 84 vs. New Mexico 71