Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: American 13-12, Navy 8-15

How To Watch

What to Know

American is 2-8 against the Midshipmen since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The point spread may have favored American last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Crusaders by a score of 58-56. American has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Black Knights by a score of 69-67.

Despite the loss, Navy got a solid performance out of Austin Inge, who scored 14 points along with five assists.

The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 13-12. As for the Midshipmen, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: American have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Navy, though, as they've been averaging only 5.7 threes per game. Given American's sizable advantage in that area, the Midshipmen will need to find a way to close that gap.

American won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, slipping by the Midshipmen 52-51. Will American repeat their success, or do the Midshipmen have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

American is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won 8 out of their last 10 games against American.