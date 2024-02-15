Halftime Report
American is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Navy 37-22.
If American keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-12 in no time. On the other hand, Navy will have to make due with an 8-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
American Eagles @ Navy Midshipmen
Current Records: American 13-12, Navy 8-15
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
American is 2-8 against the Midshipmen since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The point spread may have favored American last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Crusaders by a score of 58-56. American has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Black Knights by a score of 69-67.
Despite the loss, Navy got a solid performance out of Austin Inge, who scored 14 points along with five assists.
The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 13-12. As for the Midshipmen, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-15.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: American have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Navy, though, as they've been averaging only 5.7 threes per game. Given American's sizable advantage in that area, the Midshipmen will need to find a way to close that gap.
American won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, slipping by the Midshipmen 52-51. Will American repeat their success, or do the Midshipmen have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
American is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 132.5 points.
Series History
Navy has won 8 out of their last 10 games against American.
- Mar 02, 2023 - American 52 vs. Navy 51
- Feb 22, 2023 - Navy 70 vs. American 54
- Jan 28, 2023 - American 73 vs. Navy 69
- Mar 03, 2022 - Navy 71 vs. American 64
- Feb 16, 2022 - Navy 55 vs. American 46
- Jan 29, 2022 - Navy 47 vs. American 45
- Feb 21, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. American 60
- Feb 20, 2021 - Navy 72 vs. American 60
- Jan 17, 2021 - Navy 71 vs. American 59
- Jan 16, 2021 - Navy 87 vs. American 86