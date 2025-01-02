Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: American 6-7, Navy 3-10

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

After seven games on the road, Navy is heading back home. They and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alumni Hall. The matchup will give the Midshipmen their first taste of in-conferenceaction this season.

Navy will face American after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Sunday which, to be fair, was an imposing 160 points. Navy fell 82-76 to William & Mary.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Aidan Kehoe, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (four). Another player making a difference was Donovan Draper, who posted 14 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, American fought the good fight in their overtime game against UMBC on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Retrievers by a score of 96-93. It was the first time this season that the Eagles let down their fans at home.

Matt Rogers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Virginia last Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Geoff Sprouse, who had 15 points in addition to five assists.

Even though they lost, American was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 16.

Navy's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 3-10. As for American, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 6-7.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Navy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for American, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8. Given Navy's sizable advantage in that area, American will need to find a way to close that gap.

Navy beat American 71-65 in their previous matchup back in March. Does Navy have another victory up their sleeve, or will American turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against American.