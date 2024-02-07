Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Bucknell 9-14, Navy 8-13

What to Know

Navy is 9-1 against the Bison since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. Their painful 88-64 loss to the Raiders might stick with them for a while. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Navy in their matchups with the Raiders: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Navy's defeat came about despite a quality game from Mike Woods, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Bucknell fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Eagles on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 75-66 to the Eagles. Bucknell's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Despite the defeat, Bucknell had strong showings from Elvin Edmonds IV, who scored 17 points along with two steals, and Noah Williamson, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

Bucknell struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as American racked up 18 assists.

The Midshipmen's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-13. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.5 points per game. As for the Bison, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-14.

Looking forward, Navy is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last seven times they've played.

Navy came up short against the Bison in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 71-63. Will Navy have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Navy is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

Navy has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.