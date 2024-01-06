Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Colgate 7-7, Navy 5-7

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Colgate is 9-1 against Navy since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Colgate's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 78-55 margin over the Greyhounds.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-60 win over the Terriers on Wednesday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Raiders' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-7. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 45.33 points. As for the Midshipmen, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 5-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colgate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Navy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Colgate didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Navy in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 64-60 win. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Navy have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Navy.