Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: VMI 2-5, Navy 0-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The VMI Keydets will head out on the road to face off against the Navy Midshipmen at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alumni Hall. VMI is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

After a disappointing 54 points in their last game, VMI made sure to put some points up on the board against Clarks Summit on Saturday. The Keydets put a hurting on the Defenders at home to the tune of 100-63. With that victory, VMI brought their scoring average up to 75.7 points per game.

Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Monday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 67-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Toreros.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mike Woods, who scored 14 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Austin Benigni, who scored 14 points along with 5 assists.

The Keydets' victory bumped their record up to 2-5. As for the Midshipmen, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.

VMI is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Navy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Navy is a 4.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Navy and VMI both have 1 win in their last 2 games.