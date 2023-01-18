Who's Playing
Boston University @ Navy
Current Records: Boston University 9-10; Navy 8-10
What to Know
The Navy Midshipmen and the Boston University Terriers are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Alumni Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Navy was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds.
Meanwhile, Boston University came up short against the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, falling 83-74.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Midshipmen are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Navy at 8-10 and Boston University at 9-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Navy has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 50th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Terriers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Midshipmen are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Navy have won nine out of their last 15 games against Boston University.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Navy 75 vs. Boston University 58
- Mar 06, 2022 - Navy 85 vs. Boston University 80
- Jan 16, 2022 - Navy 72 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 04, 2022 - Navy 83 vs. Boston University 71
- Mar 05, 2020 - Boston University 69 vs. Navy 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - Boston University 77 vs. Navy 54
- Jan 22, 2020 - Navy 60 vs. Boston University 58
- Mar 02, 2019 - Navy 79 vs. Boston University 74
- Jan 12, 2019 - Boston University 75 vs. Navy 69
- Feb 17, 2018 - Navy 62 vs. Boston University 48
- Jan 20, 2018 - Boston University 75 vs. Navy 68
- Feb 02, 2017 - Navy 70 vs. Boston University 61
- Jan 05, 2017 - Boston University 71 vs. Navy 53
- Feb 03, 2016 - Boston University 83 vs. Navy 72
- Jan 06, 2016 - Navy 83 vs. Boston University 67