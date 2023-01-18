Who's Playing

Boston University @ Navy

Current Records: Boston University 9-10; Navy 8-10

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the Boston University Terriers are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Alumni Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Navy was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds.

Meanwhile, Boston University came up short against the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, falling 83-74.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Midshipmen are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Navy at 8-10 and Boston University at 9-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Navy has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 50th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Terriers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Odds

The Midshipmen are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Navy have won nine out of their last 15 games against Boston University.