Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Navy

Current Records: Bucknell 10-15; Navy 13-11

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Navy Midshipmen and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 30 of 2019. The Bison and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alumni Hall.

Bucknell didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 73-67 win.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Navy and the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Navy wrapped it up with an 86-68 win on the road.

Their wins bumped Bucknell to 10-15 and the Midshipmen to 13-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Bucknell and Navy clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Navy and Bucknell both have eight wins in their last 16 games.