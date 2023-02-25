Who's Playing
Colgate @ Navy
Current Records: Colgate 22-8; Navy 18-11
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders are 12-3 against the Navy Midshipmen since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Raiders are staying on the road to face off against Navy at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Alumni Hall. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Colgate going off at just a 2-point favorite.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday Colgate sidestepped the Lafayette Leopards for a 73-69 win.
Meanwhile, Navy didn't have too much trouble with the American Eagles on the road on Wednesday as they won 70-54.
Their wins bumped Colgate to 22-8 and the Midshipmen to 18-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Raiders and Navy clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Raiders are a slight 2-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colgate have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Navy.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Colgate 87 vs. Navy 73
- Mar 09, 2022 - Colgate 74 vs. Navy 58
- Feb 26, 2022 - Colgate 74 vs. Navy 69
- Jan 13, 2022 - Colgate 69 vs. Navy 50
- Feb 08, 2020 - Colgate 67 vs. Navy 60
- Jan 11, 2020 - Colgate 70 vs. Navy 63
- Mar 10, 2019 - Colgate 80 vs. Navy 70
- Feb 23, 2019 - Colgate 93 vs. Navy 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - Navy 72 vs. Colgate 66
- Feb 04, 2018 - Colgate 69 vs. Navy 64
- Jan 08, 2018 - Colgate 70 vs. Navy 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Colgate 55 vs. Navy 52
- Jan 08, 2017 - Navy 67 vs. Colgate 55
- Feb 06, 2016 - Colgate 58 vs. Navy 55
- Jan 09, 2016 - Navy 71 vs. Colgate 68