Who's Playing

Colgate @ Navy

Current Records: Colgate 22-8; Navy 18-11

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders are 12-3 against the Navy Midshipmen since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Raiders are staying on the road to face off against Navy at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Alumni Hall. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Colgate going off at just a 2-point favorite.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday Colgate sidestepped the Lafayette Leopards for a 73-69 win.

Meanwhile, Navy didn't have too much trouble with the American Eagles on the road on Wednesday as they won 70-54.

Their wins bumped Colgate to 22-8 and the Midshipmen to 18-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Raiders and Navy clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Raiders are a slight 2-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colgate have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Navy.