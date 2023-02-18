Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Navy

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 10-18; Navy 16-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Navy Midshipmen will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Alumni Hall. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Things were close when Loyola-Maryland and the Lafayette Leopards clashed on Wednesday, but the Greyhounds ultimately edged out the opposition 73-70.

Meanwhile, Navy had enough points to win and then some against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Wednesday, taking their game 75-64.

Loyola-Maryland have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Loyola-Maryland up to 10-18 and Navy to 16-11. The Greyhounds are 4-5 after wins this year, the Midshipmen 10-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Midshipmen are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Navy have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Loyola-Maryland.