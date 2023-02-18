Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ Navy
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 10-18; Navy 16-11
What to Know
Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Navy Midshipmen will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Alumni Hall. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Things were close when Loyola-Maryland and the Lafayette Leopards clashed on Wednesday, but the Greyhounds ultimately edged out the opposition 73-70.
Meanwhile, Navy had enough points to win and then some against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Wednesday, taking their game 75-64.
Loyola-Maryland have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Loyola-Maryland up to 10-18 and Navy to 16-11. The Greyhounds are 4-5 after wins this year, the Midshipmen 10-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Midshipmen are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Navy have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Loyola-Maryland.
