Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Navy

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 10-18; Navy 16-11

What to Know

A Patriot battle is on tap between the Navy Midshipmen and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Navy didn't have too much trouble with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on the road on Wednesday as they won 75-64.

Meanwhile, things were close when Loyola-Maryland and the Lafayette Leopards clashed on Wednesday, but the Greyhounds ultimately edged out the opposition 73-70.

The Midshipmen are now 16-11 while Loyola-Maryland sits at 10-18. Navy is 10-5 after wins this season, Loyola-Maryland 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Navy have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Loyola-Maryland.