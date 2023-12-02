Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: SC Upstate 3-5, NC Central 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

What to Know

The SC Upstate Spartans will head out on the road to face off against the NC Central Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. SC Upstate might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up nine turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Spartans had to settle for a 72-70 defeat against the Chanticleers.

Even though NC Central has not done well against Coastal Carolina recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Eagles walked away with a 70-58 victory over the Chanticleers.

The Spartans have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for the Eagles, the last time they lost on the road was back back in November. Having now won three straight away contests, they've pushed their record up to 4-4.

SC Upstate is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC Upstate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like NC Central struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

NC Central is a 3-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

NC Central has won both of the games they've played against SC Upstate in the last 4 years.