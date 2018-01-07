WATCH: NC State fans storm the court after Wolfpack upend No. 2 Duke

NC State bested No. 2 Duke on Saturday 96-85 to secure its second victory against a second-ranked team this season.

The Wolfpack pulled off the feat by forcing 16 turnovers, winning the battle on the boards, and limiting mistakes against an uber-talented Blue Devils team built to capitalize on them. It's the second successive victory for the Pack against Duke -- the last coming at Cameron Indoor in 2016 -- which was cause for celebration in Raleigh as fans stormed the floor.

#NCState upsets No. 2 #Duke 96-85. Second win for Kevin Keatts’ team vs. a second-ranked team this season.

Marvin Bagley: 31pts, 10reb. for Blue Devils (13-2, 1-2 ACC).

Omer Yurtseven & Torin Dorn w/ 16 pts each for Wolfpack (11-5, 1-2 ACC).#wral pic.twitter.com/V08HWApv7O — Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) January 7, 2018

Final: NC State 96, No. 2 Duke 85. Keatts’ first ACC win. pic.twitter.com/MQRZrEJyYJ — Aaron Beard (@aaronbeardap) January 7, 2018

While NC State has had a bit of a roller-coaster season with victories against then-No. 2 Arizona and now No. 2 Duke coupled with losses to Notre Dame, UNC Greensboro and others, there's no disputing the fact that its 2-0 in games against second-ranked teams.

Who else in the country can say that?

"Every team we play," coach Kevin Keatts said, "I'm going to tell them they're ranked No. 2 in the country."