WATCH: NC State fans storm the court after Wolfpack upend No. 2 Duke
It's the second victory against a No. 2 team this season for NC State
NC State bested No. 2 Duke on Saturday 96-85 to secure its second victory against a second-ranked team this season.
The Wolfpack pulled off the feat by forcing 16 turnovers, winning the battle on the boards, and limiting mistakes against an uber-talented Blue Devils team built to capitalize on them. It's the second successive victory for the Pack against Duke -- the last coming at Cameron Indoor in 2016 -- which was cause for celebration in Raleigh as fans stormed the floor.
While NC State has had a bit of a roller-coaster season with victories against then-No. 2 Arizona and now No. 2 Duke coupled with losses to Notre Dame, UNC Greensboro and others, there's no disputing the fact that its 2-0 in games against second-ranked teams.
Who else in the country can say that?
"Every team we play," coach Kevin Keatts said, "I'm going to tell them they're ranked No. 2 in the country."
