WATCH: NC State knocks off UNC Greensboro with dramatic halfcourt heave at the buzzer
NC State's Markell Johnson scored a team-high 19 points in the win ... including the dagger
NC State's halfcourt prayer at the second-half buzzer was answered at UNC Greensboro, giving the Wolfpack a stunning 80-77 victory as time expired on Sunday inside Greensboro Coliseum.
The Wolfpack controlled the game throughout, but in the final minute, the Spartans tied the game at 77-all off an Isaiah Miller jump shot with two seconds left in front of their home crowd. Miller's jumper appeared to guarantee extra basketball for the surging Spartans before NC State's Markell Johnson came back seconds later with this halfcourt heave.
Heartbreak for UNC Greensboro, which played well enough to be in position to win. Even more heartbreak, though, for UNC Greensboro backers. The betting line closed at UNC Greensboro +2.5, and with a flick of the wrist, Johnson likely cost plenty of folks some money as time expired.
Johnson finished the day with a team-high 19 points in the win, which gives NC State an impressive 8-2 start to its season. UNC Greensboro, meanwhile, falls to 8-3 on the year, its first loss in a month after carrying a five-game winning streak into Sunday.
