Who's Playing

Clemson @ NC State

Current Records: Clemson 20-8; NC State 22-7

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack haven't won a contest against the Clemson Tigers since Jan. 18 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wolfpack's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Clemson at noon ET Feb. 25 at PNC Arena. NC State is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday NC State proved too difficult a challenge. NC State enjoyed a cozy 90-74 victory over Wake Forest. NC State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jarkel Joiner (29), forward DJ Burns (21), guard Terquavion Smith (13), and guard Casey Morsell (10).

Meanwhile, the Tigers didn't have too much trouble with the Syracuse Orange at home on Wednesday as they won 91-73. It was another big night for Clemson's forward Hunter Tyson, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds.

Their wins bumped NC State to 22-7 and Clemson to 20-8. In their win, NC State relied heavily on Jarkel Joiner, who had 29 points. Clemson will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Clemson have won eight out of their last 13 games against NC State.