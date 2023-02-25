Who's Playing
Clemson @ NC State
Current Records: Clemson 20-8; NC State 22-7
What to Know
The NC State Wolfpack haven't won a contest against the Clemson Tigers since Jan. 18 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wolfpack's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Clemson at noon ET Feb. 25 at PNC Arena. NC State is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday NC State proved too difficult a challenge. NC State enjoyed a cozy 90-74 victory over Wake Forest. NC State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jarkel Joiner (29), forward DJ Burns (21), guard Terquavion Smith (13), and guard Casey Morsell (10).
Meanwhile, the Tigers didn't have too much trouble with the Syracuse Orange at home on Wednesday as they won 91-73. It was another big night for Clemson's forward Hunter Tyson, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds.
Their wins bumped NC State to 22-7 and Clemson to 20-8. In their win, NC State relied heavily on Jarkel Joiner, who had 29 points. Clemson will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Clemson have won eight out of their last 13 games against NC State.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Clemson 78 vs. NC State 64
- Mar 08, 2022 - Clemson 70 vs. NC State 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - Clemson 70 vs. NC State 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Clemson 74 vs. NC State 70
- Jan 18, 2020 - NC State 60 vs. Clemson 54
- Jan 04, 2020 - Clemson 81 vs. NC State 70
- Mar 13, 2019 - NC State 59 vs. Clemson 58
- Jan 26, 2019 - NC State 69 vs. Clemson 67
- Jan 11, 2018 - NC State 78 vs. Clemson 77
- Dec 30, 2017 - Clemson 78 vs. NC State 62
- Mar 07, 2017 - Clemson 75 vs. NC State 61
- Mar 01, 2017 - Clemson 78 vs. NC State 74
- Feb 20, 2016 - NC State 77 vs. Clemson 74