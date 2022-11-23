Who's Playing

No. 6 Kansas @ NC State

Current Records: Kansas 5-0; NC State 4-0

What to Know

The #6 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the NC State Wolfpack at noon ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Kansas beat the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 82-76 this past Friday. Forward Jalen Wilson took over for the Jayhawks, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, NC State strolled past the Elon Phoenix with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 74-63. Guard Jack Clark was the offensive standout of the contest for the Wolfpack, picking up 21 points in addition to nine boards. Clark had some trouble finding his footing against the Florida International Panthers last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Clark's points were the most he has had all year.

The wins brought the Jayhawks up to 5-0 and NC State to 4-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas enters the matchup with only 4.5 steals given up per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. But NC State ranks 21st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 11.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.