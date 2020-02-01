Watch NC State vs. Louisville: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch NC State vs. Louisville basketball game
Who's Playing
Louisville @ NC State
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as the NC State Wolfpack and the #6 Louisville Cardinals will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at PNC Arena. If the contest is anything like U of L's 84-77 win from their previous meeting January of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
NC State came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday, falling 75-65. One thing holding NC State back was the mediocre play of guard Markell Johnson, who did not have his best game; he finished with 12 points on 6-for-19 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 36 minutes on the court.
Louisville's victory lifted them to while NC State's loss dropped them down to 14-7. We'll see if the Cardinals can repeat their recent success or if the Wolfpack bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisville have won three out of their last four games against NC State.
- Jan 24, 2019 - Louisville 84 vs. NC State 77
- Mar 03, 2018 - NC State 76 vs. Louisville 69
- Jan 29, 2017 - Louisville 85 vs. NC State 60
- Jan 07, 2016 - Louisville 77 vs. NC State 72
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game...
-
Villanova vs Creighton odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Creighton game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Ohio State vs. Indiana game 10,000...
-
Xavier vs. Seton Hall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Xavier vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Expert picks for Saturday's big games
Saturday's loaded slate features Wildcats and Tigers in an SEC showdown and Duke vs. Syracuse
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home