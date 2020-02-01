Watch NC State vs. Louisville: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch NC State vs. Louisville basketball game

Who's Playing

Louisville @ NC State

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the NC State Wolfpack and the #6 Louisville Cardinals will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at PNC Arena. If the contest is anything like U of L's 84-77 win from their previous meeting January of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

NC State came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday, falling 75-65. One thing holding NC State back was the mediocre play of guard Markell Johnson, who did not have his best game; he finished with 12 points on 6-for-19 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 36 minutes on the court.

Louisville's victory lifted them to while NC State's loss dropped them down to 14-7. We'll see if the Cardinals can repeat their recent success or if the Wolfpack bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville have won three out of their last four games against NC State.

  • Jan 24, 2019 - Louisville 84 vs. NC State 77
  • Mar 03, 2018 - NC State 76 vs. Louisville 69
  • Jan 29, 2017 - Louisville 85 vs. NC State 60
  • Jan 07, 2016 - Louisville 77 vs. NC State 72
