Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ NC State

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 14-2; NC State 13-4

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack haven't won a matchup against the #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since Feb. 5 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Wolfpack and Miami (Fla.) will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at PNC Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

NC State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-69 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. NC State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jarkel Joiner, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Terquavion Smith, who had 22 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) didn't have too much trouble with the Boston College Eagles at home on Wednesday as they won 88-72. Miami (Fla.)'s guard Jordan Miller did his thing and had 19 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Wolfpack are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Pittsburgh Panthers Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 68-60. In other words, don't count the Hurricanes out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won six out of their last ten games against NC State.