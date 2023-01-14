Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ NC State

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 14-2; NC State 13-4

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack haven't won a game against the #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since Feb. 5 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wolfpack and Miami (Fla.) will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at PNC Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Saturday, NC State narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Virginia Tech Hokies 73-69. NC State relied on the efforts of guard Jarkel Joiner, who had 21 points along with eight boards, and guard Terquavion Smith, who had 22 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) had enough points to win and then some against the Boston College Eagles on Wednesday, taking their contest 88-72. It was another big night for Miami (Fla.)'s guard Jordan Miller, who had 19 points and five assists along with six boards.

The Wolfpack came up short against the Hurricanes in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 80-73. Maybe NC State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won six out of their last ten games against NC State.