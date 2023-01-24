Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ NC State

Current Records: Notre Dame 9-11; NC State 15-5

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won both of their matches against the NC State Wolfpack last season (73-65 and 69-57) and are aiming for the same result on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The matchup between Notre Dame and the Boston College Eagles this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Notre Dame falling 84-72 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Nate Laszewski did his best for Notre Dame, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, NC State lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road by a decisive 80-69 margin. Four players on the Wolfpack scored in the double digits: guard Jarkel Joiner (18), forward DJ Burns (18), guard Casey Morsell (12), and guard Terquavion Smith (12).

The Fighting Irish are now 9-11 while NC State sits at 15-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Notre Dame is 362nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Notre Dame, NC State ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Notre Dame have won five out of their last nine games against NC State.