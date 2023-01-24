Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ NC State
Current Records: Notre Dame 9-11; NC State 15-5
What to Know
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won both of their matches against the NC State Wolfpack last season (73-65 and 69-57) and are aiming for the same result on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The matchup between Notre Dame and the Boston College Eagles this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Notre Dame falling 84-72 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Nate Laszewski did his best for Notre Dame, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, NC State lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road by a decisive 80-69 margin. Four players on the Wolfpack scored in the double digits: guard Jarkel Joiner (18), forward DJ Burns (18), guard Casey Morsell (12), and guard Terquavion Smith (12).
The Fighting Irish are now 9-11 while NC State sits at 15-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Notre Dame is 362nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Notre Dame, NC State ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Notre Dame have won five out of their last nine games against NC State.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Notre Dame 69 vs. NC State 57
- Jan 26, 2022 - Notre Dame 73 vs. NC State 65
- Mar 03, 2021 - NC State 80 vs. Notre Dame 69
- Jan 08, 2020 - NC State 73 vs. Notre Dame 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - NC State 77 vs. Notre Dame 73
- Feb 03, 2018 - NC State 76 vs. Notre Dame 58
- Jan 03, 2018 - Notre Dame 88 vs. NC State 58
- Feb 18, 2017 - Notre Dame 81 vs. NC State 72
- Mar 05, 2016 - Notre Dame 89 vs. NC State 75