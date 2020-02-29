Watch NC State vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch NC State vs. Pittsburgh basketball game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ NC State
Current Records: Pittsburgh 15-14; NC State 17-11
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers are 0-5 against the NC State Wolfpack since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Panthers and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at PNC Arena. Pitt staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Syracuse Orange took down Pitt 72-49 on Wednesday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Pitt was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Justin Champagnie, who posted a double-double on 17 boards and 13 points.
Meanwhile, NC State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 85-79 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. One thing holding NC State back was the mediocre play of guard C.J. Bryce, who did not have his best game; he finished with 13 points on 5-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 39 minutes on the court.
Pitt is now 15-14 while NC State sits at 17-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers come into the game boasting the 10th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.1. But NC State ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.4 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wolfpack are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
NC State have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last six years.
- Feb 09, 2019 - NC State 79 vs. Pittsburgh 76
- Jan 12, 2019 - NC State 86 vs. Pittsburgh 80
- Jan 24, 2018 - NC State 72 vs. Pittsburgh 68
- Jan 17, 2017 - NC State 79 vs. Pittsburgh 74
- Jan 19, 2016 - NC State 78 vs. Pittsburgh 61
