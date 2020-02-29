Watch NC State vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ NC State

Current Records: Pittsburgh 15-14; NC State 17-11

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 0-5 against the NC State Wolfpack since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Panthers and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at PNC Arena. Pitt staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Syracuse Orange took down Pitt 72-49 on Wednesday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Pitt was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Justin Champagnie, who posted a double-double on 17 boards and 13 points.

Meanwhile, NC State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 85-79 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. One thing holding NC State back was the mediocre play of guard C.J. Bryce, who did not have his best game; he finished with 13 points on 5-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 39 minutes on the court.

Pitt is now 15-14 while NC State sits at 17-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers come into the game boasting the 10th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.1. But NC State ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.4 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC State have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last six years.