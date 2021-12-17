Who's Playing

Richmond @ NC State

Current Records: Richmond 6-4; NC State 7-3

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will take on the NC State Wolfpack at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Richmond should still be riding high after a win, while NC State will be looking to right the ship.

The Spiders came out on top in a nail-biter against the Toledo Rockets this past Saturday, sneaking past 72-69. Richmond relied on the efforts of guard Jacob Gilyard, who had 13 points and seven assists along with five steals, and forward Tyler Burton, who had 17 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, NC State came up short against the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, falling 82-72. Despite the defeat, NC State got a solid performance out of guard Terquavion Smith, who had 21 points.

NC State's loss took them down to 7-3 while Richmond's victory pulled them up to 6-4. We'll see if the Wolfpack can steal the Spiders' luck or if Richmond records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.