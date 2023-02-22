Who's Playing
Wake Forest @ NC State
Current Records: Wake Forest 17-10; NC State 21-7
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as the #23 NC State Wolfpack and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at PNC Arena. NC State is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
The North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Wolfpack proved too difficult a challenge. NC State beat the Tar Heels 77-69. NC State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jarkel Joiner (29), forward DJ Burns (18), guard Casey Morsell (12), and guard Terquavion Smith (12).
Meanwhile, Wake Forest came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes this past Saturday, falling 96-87. A silver lining for Wake Forest was the play of guard Cameron Hildreth, who had 14 points and eight assists.
NC State's victory lifted them to 21-7 while Wake Forest's defeat dropped them down to 17-10. Jarkel Joiner will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 29 points on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Wake Forest's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
NC State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Wake Forest.
- Jan 28, 2023 - NC State 79 vs. Wake Forest 77
- Mar 02, 2022 - Wake Forest 101 vs. NC State 76
- Feb 09, 2022 - Wake Forest 69 vs. NC State 51
- Feb 20, 2021 - NC State 80 vs. Wake Forest 62
- Jan 27, 2021 - NC State 72 vs. Wake Forest 67
- Mar 06, 2020 - NC State 84 vs. Wake Forest 64
- Dec 07, 2019 - NC State 91 vs. Wake Forest 82
- Feb 24, 2019 - NC State 94 vs. Wake Forest 74
- Jan 15, 2019 - Wake Forest 71 vs. NC State 67
- Feb 17, 2018 - NC State 90 vs. Wake Forest 84
- Jan 18, 2018 - NC State 72 vs. Wake Forest 63
- Feb 11, 2017 - Wake Forest 88 vs. NC State 58
- Jan 21, 2017 - Wake Forest 93 vs. NC State 88
- Mar 08, 2016 - NC State 75 vs. Wake Forest 72
- Feb 13, 2016 - NC State 99 vs. Wake Forest 88
- Jan 10, 2016 - Wake Forest 77 vs. NC State 74