Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ NC State

Current Records: Wake Forest 17-10; NC State 21-7

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the #23 NC State Wolfpack and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at PNC Arena. NC State is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Wolfpack proved too difficult a challenge. NC State beat the Tar Heels 77-69. NC State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jarkel Joiner (29), forward DJ Burns (18), guard Casey Morsell (12), and guard Terquavion Smith (12).

Meanwhile, Wake Forest came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes this past Saturday, falling 96-87. A silver lining for Wake Forest was the play of guard Cameron Hildreth, who had 14 points and eight assists.

NC State's victory lifted them to 21-7 while Wake Forest's defeat dropped them down to 17-10. Jarkel Joiner will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 29 points on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Wake Forest's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

NC State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Wake Forest.