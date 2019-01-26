WATCH: NC State's Braxton Beverly drills buzzer-beater to lift Wolfpack over Clemson
Beverly missed all four of his 3-point attempts before sinking the deep game winner
NC State avoided back-to-back losses in astounding fashion on Saturday thanks to the late game heroics of Wolfpack sophomore Braxton Beverly.
After trailing for much of the afternoon against Clemson at home, Beverly, who had missed all four of his 3-point attempts on the afternoon, stepped into his fifth off a pass from C.J. Bryce and confidently buried it at the buzzer to lift NC State over the Tigers, 69-67.
The win pushes NC State to an impressive 16-4 on the season and 4-3 in ACC play, affording it some leeway as it pushes ahead towards a tough slate in the league -- and potentially into the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year under Kevin Keatts.
For Clemson, though, a brutal way to go down. The Tigers have been floundering in league play, yet had multiple opportunities to put this one away -- and couldn't. They drop to 11-8 on the season and 1-5 in league play, and a year removed from earning a 5-seed in the Big Dance, their chances to repeat in the tournament -- much less as a single digit seed -- appear more bleak with this stunning result.
