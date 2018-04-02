Watch NCAA championship online: Michigan vs. Villanova free stream, TV info
The first-seeded Wildcats face off against Michigan, which ousted Loyola-Chicago on Saturday
The 2018 NCAA championship game is here. It's Monday night. It's on TBS (and the internet -- we'll get to that in a second). It's Michigan vs. Villanova, a matchup of steeled defense vs. elite offense.
The Wildcats smashed Kansas in the Final Four on Saturday. They knocked down a Final Four record 18 3-pointers en route to a 95-79 blowout to advance to Monday's national championship game where Michigan awaits.
The third-seeded Wolverines punched their own ticket by besting Loyola-Chicago 69-57 in the national semifinal round. Despite shooting just 42.4 percent from the floor and hitting on only 25 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, their stingy defense -- which has kept them alive all postseason -- was enough to get them past the Ramblers.
The big question now is: Can that vaunted unit slow a near-unstoppable force that is Villanova's offense? The Wildcats have had some talented offensive units, but in blowing out Kansas they proved this unit ranks well among the best of them -- including the 2016 team that cut down the nets and took home the hardware.
SportsLine has the Wildcats as a 6.5 point favorite over the Wolverines.
Watch Villanova vs. Michigan online
- Date: Monday, April 2 at 9:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TBS (TeamCast info here)
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
