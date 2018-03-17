Watch NCAA Tournament online: Stream March Madness 2018 for free
The second round gets underway on Saturday and runs through Sunday night
March officially went mad on Friday when, for the first time in history, a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 as UMBC sent Virginia packing. It was a surprising, yet fitting, way to end the first round of the NCAA Tournament, which picks up again on Saturday with the second round.
Find the full schedule of games here. So if you're looking to waste away on your lunch hour, or simply looking to avoid work altogether (we won't tell!), we've got all the details on how to watch that game and all the tournament action streaming live to your computer, smartphone or tablet below.
Viewing Information
- TV: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV
- Stream: March Madness Live (TBS, TNT and truTV games require login information; CBS games are free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Note: CBS games are free on mobile and desktop but unavailable on over the top devices unless viewed through CBS All Access. Games on Turner require a cable account outside of a three-hour preview window.
