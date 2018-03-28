Watch NCAA Women's Final Four online: UConn vs. Notre Dame and Mississippi State vs. Louisville live stream, TV channel, time

Before watching the NCAA Men's Tournament Final Four on Saturday, be sure to check out who makes it for the women on Friday. It's all No. 1 seeds left in this tournament -- the best of the best -- but someone finally has to lose. Louisville will face off against Mississippi State, whereas UConn will be playing against Notre Dame.

Mississippi State, of course, is a year removed from one of the craziest Final Four wins in NCAA history against UConn, winning in overtime 66-64 before falling to South Carolina in the championship. Now, the Lady Bulldogs have a score to settle with the rest of the NCAA, as they try to close the deal on a championship.

They'll be playing against Louisville, who are yet to be even remotely challenged in this tournament. The Lady Cards are coming off of a 76-43 win against Oregon State, and they're trying to advance to their first final since 2018. It's been an outstanding season, they finished 36-2 this season, but the road is about to get a lot bumpier.

On the other side of the bracket, Notre Dame won the ACC with a 15-1 record. Its road hasn't been quite as smooth as some of the other teams in this Final Four, but that's within the norm. It has the unenviable task of playing UConn who need no introduction.

The Lady Huskies have won every game in this tournament by 41.25 points, which admittedly is a bit skewed by their Round 1 game in which they scored 140 points to win by 88 points. They're perhaps the most dominant dynasty in sports, with their four-year streak being snapped last year. They're trying to get back on top this year, starting with Notre Dame.

How to watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Date: Friday, March 30

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Channel: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

How to watch Notre Dame vs. UConn