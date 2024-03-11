Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Denver 15-16, Neb.-Omaha 14-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

What to Know

The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks and the Denver Pioneers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in a Summit League postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Neb.-Omaha had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They skirted by the Fighting Hawks 73-72 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Frankie Fidler with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory was just what Neb.-Omaha needed coming off of a 88-61 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Fidler, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight. Another player making a difference was Nick Davis, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted by the Roos 61-60 on Saturday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Isaiah Addo-Ankrah with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory was just what Denver needed coming off of a 83-58 loss in their prior contest.

The Mavericks' victory bumped their record up to 15-17. As for the Pioneers, the victory got them back to even at 16-16.

Neb.-Omaha is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Neb.-Omaha took their win against Denver when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 91-72. Will Neb.-Omaha repeat their success, or does Denver have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Neb.-Omaha is a slight 1-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156 points.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.