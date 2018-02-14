WATCH: Nebraska bench celebrates 3-pointer by hitting the 'Macarena'
The Huskers snagged a critical win over Maryland to keep at-large hopes alive on Tuesday night
The Nebraska bench was feeling the groove on Tuesday en route to a sixth consecutive win in Big Ten play.
During the Cornhuskers' 70-66 victory over Maryland, the bench aptly celebrated a transition 3-pointer early in the second half by -- what else? -- hitting the Macarena together.
Even better: this bench crew is a multi-trick pony. Check out these slick moves later in the second half after the Huskers scored!
I'm all in on bench celebrations. Several years ago it was Monmouth who took over the art of the bench dance with its dizzying dance performances night-in and night-out, and the Huskers seem to have picked up the torch and carried it to a new level.
Nebraska, a borderline bubble team entering the stretch run of the season, needs to avoid bad losses and keep winning to bolster its NCAA Tournament résumé before March. Let's hope for the sake of college basketball fans all across the world that the art of the Nebrasketball dance will be seen well into March.
-
Top 25+1: Don't kill OU for tough slate
Texas Tech did what should have been expected of it in shutting down the NPOY favorite
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of John Calipari's team and just released a play for...
-
Kentucky, Facebook teaming up for series
John Calipari has been a forward thinker when it comes to pushing his program, and this is...
-
Duke gifts Coach K epic birthday cake
The Blue Devils coach celebrated his 71st birthday with a G.O.A.T. cake
-
Texas Tech getting its due in Big 12
Texas Tech is nearing a first-ever Big 12 title after handling Oklahoma
-
Trae Young's showboat move costs him
Young's been one of the best players in the sport, but this was an example of him trying to...
Add a Comment