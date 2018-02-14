WATCH: Nebraska bench celebrates 3-pointer by hitting the 'Macarena'

The Nebraska bench was feeling the groove on Tuesday en route to a sixth consecutive win in Big Ten play.

During the Cornhuskers' 70-66 victory over Maryland, the bench aptly celebrated a transition 3-pointer early in the second half by -- what else? -- hitting the Macarena together.

Hit a three...do the Macarena? 🤔💃 pic.twitter.com/NU4sgeLnhT — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) February 14, 2018

Even better: this bench crew is a multi-trick pony. Check out these slick moves later in the second half after the Huskers scored!

James Palmer Jr. gets buckets, and the @HuskerHoops bench gets to dance. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/KNAX7eATnn — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 14, 2018

I'm all in on bench celebrations. Several years ago it was Monmouth who took over the art of the bench dance with its dizzying dance performances night-in and night-out, and the Huskers seem to have picked up the torch and carried it to a new level.

Nebraska, a borderline bubble team entering the stretch run of the season, needs to avoid bad losses and keep winning to bolster its NCAA Tournament résumé before March. Let's hope for the sake of college basketball fans all across the world that the art of the Nebrasketball dance will be seen well into March.