CS Fullerton Titans @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: CS Fullerton 2-3, Nebraska 6-0

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

The CS Fullerton Titans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Titans beat the Golden Eagles 74-67.

Meanwhile, Nebraska put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 89-79 victory over the Dukes. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Nebraska did.

Nebraska's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Juwan Gary led the charge by scoring 20 points along with 5 rebounds. Keisei Tominaga was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

The Titans' victory bumped their record up to 2-3. As for the Cornhuskers, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-0.

Sunday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CS Fullerton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

CS Fullerton might still be hurting after the devastating 86-62 loss they got from Nebraska in their previous matchup back in December of 2018. Can CS Fullerton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Nebraska won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.