FDU Knights @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: FDU 1-2, Nebraska 2-0

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: BTN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Knights fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

FDU will face Nebraska after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Sunday which, to be fair, was an imposing 167.5 points. FDU was completely outmatched by Creighton on the road and fell 96-70.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Terrence Brown, who earned 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nebraska was able to grind out a solid victory over Bethune-Cook. on Saturday, taking the game 63-58. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cornhuskers.

Among those leading the charge was Juwan Gary, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against UT-Rio Grande Valley last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

FDU now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Nebraska, their win was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FDU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 26-point favorite.

The over/under is 157 points.

