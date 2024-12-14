Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Nebraska looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Nebraska is up 44-41 over Indiana. This game is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 27 points.

If Nebraska keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-2 in no time. On the other hand, Indiana will have to make due with an 8-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Indiana 8-2, Nebraska 6-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers will be looking to keep their 17-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Nebraska is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 103 points two weeks ago, they were much more limited against Michigan State on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Spartans on the road and fell 89-52. The matchup marked the Cornhuskers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Andrew Morgan, who earned 14 points in addition to seven rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Nebraska struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Michigan State pulled down 12.

Indiana aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Monday extended their overall winning streak to four. They strolled past Minnesota with points to spare, taking the game 82-67.

Indiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Oumar Ballo led the charge by as he made all 5 shots he took racking up 18 points plus seven rebounds. Malik Reneau was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.

Nebraska moved to 6-2 with that loss, which also ended their three-game winning streak. As for Indiana, their win bumped their record up to 8-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Nebraska has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Nebraska against Indiana when the teams last played back in March, as the squad secured a 93-66 victory. In that game, Nebraska amassed a halftime lead of 50-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Odds

Nebraska is a 4-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cornhuskers, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.