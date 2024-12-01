Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: North Florida 5-2, Nebraska 5-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Ospreys fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 4:00 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Ospreys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.7 points per game this season.

Last Friday, North Florida beat SIUE 78-73. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Ospreys.

North Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Nebraska). They enjoyed a cozy 96-79 victory over South Dakota on Wednesday.

Nebraska's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Connor Essegian, who scored 29 points in addition to five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Brice Williams, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points plus three steals.

North Florida's victory bumped their record up to 5-2. As for Nebraska, their win was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Florida has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 15.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

