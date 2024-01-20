Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Northwestern 13-4, Nebraska 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Nebraska is 2-8 against Northwestern since January of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:15 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Nebraska fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Rutgers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 87-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Scarlet Knights. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The losing side was boosted by Brice Williams, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Less helpful for Nebraska was Jamarques Lawrence's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-69 win over the Terrapins on Wednesday.

Northwestern got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Brooks Barnhizer out in front who scored 15 points along with five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him. Boo Buie was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with seven assists.

The Cornhuskers have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-5 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 13-4.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Nebraska have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Nebraska's sizeable advantage in that area, Northwestern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Nebraska lost to Northwestern at home by a decisive 78-63 margin in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Can Nebraska avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northwestern has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.