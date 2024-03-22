Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Texas A&M 18-13, Nebraska 22-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 6:50 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 6:50 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to clash at 6:50 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum in a Big Ten postseason contest. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

After a string of three wins, Nebraska's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 98-87 to the Fighting Illini. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Nebraska in their matchups with Illinois: they've now lost nine in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Brice Williams, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds. Jamarques Lawrence was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 95-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gators. Texas A&M was up 18 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Solomon Washington, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Wade Taylor IV, who scored 30 points.

The Cornhuskers' defeat dropped their record down to 23-10. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 20-14.

Nebraska is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a ten game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Nebraska is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 145.5 points.

