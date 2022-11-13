Who's Playing

Idaho @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: Idaho 1-1; Nebraska Omaha 0-2

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Idaho Vandals at 3:05 p.m. ET Sunday at Baxter Arena. Idaho will be strutting in after a win while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Thursday, Nebraska Omaha lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road by a decisive 75-61 margin. Guard Jaeden Marshall (16 points) and forward Marquel Sutton (14 points) were the top scorers for Nebraska Omaha.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Idaho at home against the Walla Walla University Wolves this past Thursday as the squad secured a 122-48 victory.

Nebraska Omaha is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.

The Mavericks are now 0-2 while the Vandals sit at 1-1. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nebraska Omaha has allowed their opponents to shoot 51.30% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. But Idaho ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 44.20% on the season. Maybe that strength will give Idaho the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nebraska Omaha won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.