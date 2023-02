Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: South Dakota State 16-11; Nebraska Omaha 8-20

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are 4-12 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena.

The Mavericks beat the South Dakota Coyotes 80-72 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Denver Pioneers on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 80-75 win.

Their wins bumped Nebraska Omaha to 8-20 and South Dakota State to 16-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Nebraska Omaha and South Dakota State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Series History

South Dakota State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.