Who's Playing
South Dakota @ Nebraska Omaha
Current Records: South Dakota 11-15; Nebraska Omaha 7-20
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a matchup against the South Dakota Coyotes since Feb. 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Nebraska Omaha and South Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Mavericks going off at just a 1-point favorite.
It was close but no cigar for Nebraska Omaha as they fell 76-73 to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday.
Meanwhile, South Dakota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Nebraska Omaha is now 7-20 while the Coyotes sit at 11-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks are stumbling into the game with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. South Dakota has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
South Dakota have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Jan 21, 2023 - South Dakota 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 68
- Feb 10, 2022 - South Dakota 91 vs. Nebraska Omaha 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Dakota 105 vs. Nebraska Omaha 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - South Dakota 97 vs. Nebraska Omaha 93
- Jan 29, 2021 - South Dakota 91 vs. Nebraska Omaha 59
- Feb 02, 2020 - South Dakota 81 vs. Nebraska Omaha 80
- Jan 11, 2020 - South Dakota 91 vs. Nebraska Omaha 81
- Feb 07, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 107 vs. South Dakota 102
- Jan 20, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 75 vs. South Dakota 68
- Mar 03, 2018 - South Dakota 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 73
- Feb 17, 2018 - South Dakota 79 vs. Nebraska Omaha 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - South Dakota 85 vs. Nebraska Omaha 71
- Feb 01, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 91 vs. South Dakota 83
- Dec 29, 2016 - South Dakota 86 vs. Nebraska Omaha 69
- Jan 30, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 96 vs. South Dakota 83
- Jan 09, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 79 vs. South Dakota 73