Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: South Dakota 11-15; Nebraska Omaha 7-20

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a matchup against the South Dakota Coyotes since Feb. 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Nebraska Omaha and South Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Mavericks going off at just a 1-point favorite.

It was close but no cigar for Nebraska Omaha as they fell 76-73 to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Dakota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Nebraska Omaha is now 7-20 while the Coyotes sit at 11-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks are stumbling into the game with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. South Dakota has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Dakota have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.