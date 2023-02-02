Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 14-10; Nebraska Omaha 7-16

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Nebraska Omaha and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET on Thursday at Baxter Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Mavericks came up short against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles this past Saturday, falling 73-64.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas (MN) entered their contest against the South Dakota Coyotes this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. St. Thomas (MN) took a hard 81-67 fall against South Dakota.

The losses put Nebraska Omaha at 7-16 and the Tommies at 14-10. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks are stumbling into the matchup with the 13th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.3 on average. St. Thomas (MN) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 32nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Thomas (MN) have won all of the games they've played against Nebraska Omaha in the last nine years.