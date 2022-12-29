Who's Playing

Iowa @ Nebraska

Current Records: Iowa 8-4; Nebraska 7-6

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Iowa won both of their matches against Nebraska last season (98-75 and 88-78) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It looks like Iowa must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Wednesday. They took a 92-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eastern Illinois Panthers. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Iowa was far and away the favorite. Guard Ahron Ulis had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Nebraska beat the Queens University Royals 75-65 last week. The Cornhuskers got double-digit scores from five players: guard Sam Griesel (16), guard Keisei Tominaga (15), forward Derrick Walker (13), forward Juwan Gary (11), and guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (10).

Nebraska's victory lifted them to 7-6 while Iowa's loss dropped them down to 8-4. Last Tuesday Nebraska relied heavily on Derrick Walker, who had 13 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds. It will be up to Iowa's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Series History

Iowa have won seven out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.