Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa @ Nebraska
Current Records: Iowa 10-4; Nebraska 6-8
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Iowa doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.
It was close but no cigar for the Hawkeyes as they fell 89-86 to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. A silver lining for the Hawkeyes was the play of F Luka Garza, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Nebraska received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 79-62 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. G Haanif Cheatham (16 points) was the top scorer for the Cornhuskers.
The Hawkeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
When the two teams previously met in March of last year, the Hawkeyes and the Cornhuskers were neck-and-neck, but the Hawkeyes came up empty-handed with a 93-91 loss. Can the Hawkeyes avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 156
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nebraska and Iowa both have three wins in their last six games.
- Mar 10, 2019 - Nebraska 93 vs. Iowa 91
- Jan 06, 2019 - Iowa 93 vs. Nebraska 84
- Jan 27, 2018 - Nebraska 98 vs. Iowa 84
- Feb 05, 2017 - Iowa 81 vs. Nebraska 70
- Jan 05, 2017 - Nebraska 93 vs. Iowa 90
- Jan 05, 2016 - Iowa 77 vs. Nebraska 66
