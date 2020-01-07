Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Iowa @ Nebraska

Current Records: Iowa 10-4; Nebraska 6-8

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Iowa doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.

It was close but no cigar for the Hawkeyes as they fell 89-86 to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. A silver lining for the Hawkeyes was the play of F Luka Garza, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nebraska received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 79-62 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. G Haanif Cheatham (16 points) was the top scorer for the Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

When the two teams previously met in March of last year, the Hawkeyes and the Cornhuskers were neck-and-neck, but the Hawkeyes came up empty-handed with a 93-91 loss. Can the Hawkeyes avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 156

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nebraska and Iowa both have three wins in their last six games.