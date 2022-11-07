Who's Playing

Maine @ Nebraska

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Pinnacle Bank Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 6-23 season, Maine is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Nebraska (10-22), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Black Bears were seventh worst when it came to points per game last year, with the team coming up with only 62.4 on average. The Cornhuskers experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked second worst with respect to points allowed per game last season, where the team gave up 78.5 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.