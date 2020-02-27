Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Nebraska

Current Records: Ohio State 18-9; Nebraska 7-20

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a game against the #23 Ohio State Buckeyes since Feb. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Cornhuskers and the Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska staggers in eager to bring about an end to their 12-game losing streak.

Nebraska ended up a good deal behind the Illinois Fighting Illini when they played on Monday, losing 71-59. Nebraska got double-digit scores from four players: guard Haanif Cheatham (14), guard Dachon Burke Jr. (13), guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (11), and forward Yvan Ouedraogo (11).

Meanwhile, OSU beat the Maryland Terrapins 79-72 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for OSU was guard Luther Muhammad, who had 22 points along with five boards.

Nebraska isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. 4-10 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Buckeyes aren't so hot on the road, where they are 3-6.

The Cornhuskers are now 7-20 while OSU sits at 18-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: Nebraska ranks 31st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.7 on average. But OSU enters the matchup with only 4.9 steals given up per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio State have won five out of their last six games against Nebraska.