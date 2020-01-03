Watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Nebraska vs. Rutgers basketball game
Who's Playing
Rutgers @ Nebraska
Current Records: Rutgers 10-3; Nebraska 6-7
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
Everything came up roses for the Scarlet Knights against Caldwell College on Monday as the squad secured a 94-49 victory.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Nebraska coming into their game against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Sunday, the team laid those doubts to rest. Nebraska ended the year with a bang, routing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-52. That looming 21-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Nebraska yet.
RU came up short against Nebraska when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 68-61. The loss knocked the Scarlet Knights out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Cornhuskers with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Scarlet Knights are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Nebraska have won six out of their last eight games against Rutgers.
- Mar 13, 2019 - Nebraska 68 vs. Rutgers 61
- Jan 21, 2019 - Rutgers 76 vs. Nebraska 69
- Feb 10, 2018 - Nebraska 67 vs. Rutgers 55
- Jan 24, 2018 - Nebraska 60 vs. Rutgers 54
- Jan 21, 2017 - Rutgers 65 vs. Nebraska 64
- Mar 09, 2016 - Nebraska 89 vs. Rutgers 72
- Feb 06, 2016 - Nebraska 87 vs. Rutgers 63
- Jan 09, 2016 - Nebraska 90 vs. Rutgers 56
