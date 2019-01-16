WATCH: Nevada hits clutch go-ahead 3-pointer to escape Boise State with road win
Martin ended a six-game drought of missed 3s with a huge shot in clutch time
Nevada spent most of its Tuesday night keeping Boise State at arm's length, but after eight ties and four lead changes in a back-and-forth tussle in Idaho, Wolf Pack star Cody Martin added one final lead change to the tally with a dagger of a 3-pointer to give Nevada the final 72-71 advantage.
Martin finished with a team-high 16 points, ending a six-game personal slump in which he had not made a 3-pointer with a clutch shot that ultimately decided the game. Here's the shot:
Cody Martin's twin, Caleb, finished with 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting. Seniors Jordan Caroline and Trey Porter added 15 and 12, respectively.
Nevermind the close margin, Nevada, with a nice road win here, still has hopes of snatching a No. 1 seed come March. It has road games on deck against Utah State, UNLV, Colorado State, Wyoming, San Diego State and Air Force, but at 17-1, the Wolf Pack are likely to be favored in each of their remaining games this season. If all falls chalk, they could enter the postseason at 32-1.
Nevada is a projected No. 3 seed in Jerry Palm's most up-to-date Bracketology, but with a little luck -- and a lot more wins -- it could play its way higher up the food chain come Selection Sunday.
