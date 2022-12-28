Who's Playing

Boise State @ Nevada

Current Records: Boise State 10-3; Nevada 10-3

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack lost both of their matches to the Boise State Broncos last season on scores of 67-73 and 69-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Nevada has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Boise State at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Norfolk State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but last week Nevada proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Nevada in a 78-66 victory over Norfolk State. Center Will Baker was the offensive standout of the game for Nevada, picking up 23 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Boise State and the Santa Clara Broncos last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Boise State falling 73-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Max Rice had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Nevada is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Nevada's win brought them up to 10-3 while Boise State's defeat pulled them down to an identical 10-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nevada have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them 25th in college basketball. As for Boise State, they rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a slight 2-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Nevada have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Boise State.