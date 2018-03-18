Watch Nevada vs. Cincinnati online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date, updates
No. 2 seed Cincinnati meets Nevada on Sunday in Round 2 of March Madness
Nevada's high-flying, top-10 offense will be put to the test in a way it hasn't been all season on Sunday against No. 2 seed Cincinnati, which boasts the No. 2 defense in adjusted defensive efficiency. It will be a strength-on-strength matchup worth tuning in for, especially with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 2 seed Cincinnati
The Bearcats thwarted No. 15 seed Georgia State's attempt at an upset bid, handling the Panthers 68-53 in their South Region opener behind Jarron Cumberland's 27 points. It wasn't pretty, but Cincinnati has won ugly all season with defense. It will look to do so again Sunday against a high-flying Nevada offense that can put up points in a hurry.
About No. 7 seed Nevada
Nevada trailed by as many as 14 points to Texas before stringing together one of the biggest comebacks of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolf Pack's stars, twins Caleb and Cody Martin, combined for 33 points and 14 rebounds. They are the X-factor and the straw that stirs this ultra-efficient offensive attack engineered by coach Eric Musselman.
Viewing information
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Dates: Sunday, March 18 at 6:10 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT
- Stream: March Madness Live
