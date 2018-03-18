Watch Nevada vs. Cincinnati online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date, updates

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Nevada's high-flying, top-10 offense will be put to the test in a way it hasn't been all season on Sunday against No. 2 seed Cincinnati, which boasts the No. 2 defense in adjusted defensive efficiency. It will be a strength-on-strength matchup worth tuning in for, especially with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 2 seed Cincinnati



The Bearcats thwarted No. 15 seed Georgia State's attempt at an upset bid, handling the Panthers 68-53 in their South Region opener behind Jarron Cumberland's 27 points. It wasn't pretty, but Cincinnati has won ugly all season with defense. It will look to do so again Sunday against a high-flying Nevada offense that can put up points in a hurry.

About No. 7 seed Nevada



Nevada trailed by as many as 14 points to Texas before stringing together one of the biggest comebacks of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolf Pack's stars, twins Caleb and Cody Martin, combined for 33 points and 14 rebounds. They are the X-factor and the straw that stirs this ultra-efficient offensive attack engineered by coach Eric Musselman.

Viewing information

Location : Nashville, Tennessee

: Nashville, Tennessee Dates : Sunday, March 18 at 6:10 p.m. ET



: Sunday, March 18 at 6:10 p.m. ET TV : TNT



: TNT Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

