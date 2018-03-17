Watch Nevada vs. Cincinnati online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date
No. 2 seed Cincinnati meets the Nevada in Round 2 of March Madness
Second-seeded Cincinnati will square off against No. 7 seed Nevada on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats, who won comfortably on Friday in their Round of 64 defeat of Georgia State, will get a worn out Nevada team that is coming off an overtime thriller against Texas in its opening round game.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 2 seed Cincinnati
The Bearcats thwarted No. 15 seed Georgia State's attempt at an upset bid, handling the Panthers 68-53 in their South Region opener behind Jarron Cumberland's 27 points. It wasn't pretty, but Cincinnati has won ugly all season with defense. It will look to do so again Sunday against a high-flying Nevada offense that can put up points in a hurry.
About No. 7 seed Nevada
Nevada trailed by as many as 14 points to Texas before stringing together one of the biggest comebacks of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolf Pack's stars, twins Caleb and Cody Martin, combined for 33 points and 14 rebounds. They are the X-factor and the straw that stirs this ultra-efficient offensive attack engineered by coach Eric Musselman.
Viewing information
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Dates: Sunday, March 18
- TV: TBD
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
