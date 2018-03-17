Watch Nevada vs. Cincinnati online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

Second-seeded Cincinnati will square off against No. 7 seed Nevada on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats, who won comfortably on Friday in their Round of 64 defeat of Georgia State, will get a worn out Nevada team that is coming off an overtime thriller against Texas in its opening round game.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket and scroll down for our live blog!



About No. 2 seed Cincinnati



The Bearcats thwarted No. 15 seed Georgia State's attempt at an upset bid, handling the Panthers 68-53 in their South Region opener behind Jarron Cumberland's 27 points. It wasn't pretty, but Cincinnati has won ugly all season with defense. It will look to do so again Sunday against a high-flying Nevada offense that can put up points in a hurry.

About No. 7 seed Nevada



Nevada trailed by as many as 14 points to Texas before stringing together one of the biggest comebacks of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolf Pack's stars, twins Caleb and Cody Martin, combined for 33 points and 14 rebounds. They are the X-factor and the straw that stirs this ultra-efficient offensive attack engineered by coach Eric Musselman.

So what side do you need to back? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from an advanced computer model that entered the tournament on a red-hot 11-1 run.

Viewing information

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.